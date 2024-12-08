Having suffered a loss in their last La Liga 2024-25 match, Real Madrid with hopes of getting their mojo back will visit Catalonia, and clash against Girona on December 8. The Girona vs Real Madrid football match will begin at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Due to the absence of an official broadcaster in India, fans won’t have Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 live telecast viewing options. However, fans will have the option of watching La Liga 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Athletic Club 2–1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024–25: Jude Bellingham's Goal Goes in Vain As Los Blancos Drop Three Points Against Los Leones.

Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)