Gokulam Kerala FC will lock horns with Odisha FC in a special playoff match to book their spot in the group stage of the AFC Cup 2023-24 on Saturday, April 29. The game will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting right of this match and the live telecast of this game will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. India Beat Myanmar 2–1 To Qualify for AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Playoff Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

