Germany have already qualified for the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal and they will look to give the players some much-needed match time before the crucial clashes. The Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary is set to host the Hungary national football team vs Germany national football team's match on Wednesday, November 20. The Hungary vs Germany match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Hungary vs Germany live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Hungary vs Germany live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Harry Kane Believes FIFA World Cup 2026 Won’t Be His England Football Team Swansong.

Hungary vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)