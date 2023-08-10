Hyderabad FC will square off against Chennaiyin FC in an all-ISL showdown in the Durand Cup 2023 Thursday, August 10. The contest will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and it get underway at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament and the live telecast of this game will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the SonyLIV app and website. Alex Sanchez, Born Without a Right Hand, Becomes First Player With Such Deformity To Play Professional Football in India.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

