Born without a right hand, Gokulam Kerala FC's Alex Sanchez became the first player with such a deformity to play professional football in India. The Spanish footballer signed for Gokulam Kerala this summer and took the field when his team beat Indian Air Force FT 2-0 in the Durand Cup 2023. The 34-year signed a one-year contract with the Kerala club, having represented Spanish clubs like Real Zaragoza, CD Tudelano, CA Osasuna and Utebo FC among others. ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC Sign Midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer for 2023–24 Season.

Alex Sanchez Becomes First Player Without a Right Hand to Play Professional Football in India

🚨 | OFFICIAL ✅ : Gokulam Kerala FC have completed the signing of 34 year-old Spanish forward Alex Sanchez Born without right hand, Alex became first footballer with a special ability to play in LaLiga He now also becomes first player with such a deformity to play in India pic.twitter.com/PYq1YKKHsv — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) July 31, 2023

