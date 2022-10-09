Champions Hyderabad FC are set to start their campaign against a formidable outfit in Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Sunday, October 9. The match would be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

