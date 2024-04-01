Just three matches are remaining in the season and league leaders Mumbai City FC can’t afford to drop any points, especially with Mohun Bagan side just two points behind. Bottom-placed Hyderabad FC Is the only remaining ‘easier’ fixture for the Mumbai team as they will later face both challengers, Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan in the remaining matches. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat East Bengal 3-1 in ISL 2023-24; Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos Score as Mariners Win To Go Top of Points Table

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)