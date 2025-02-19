Looking to stay alive in the race for playoffs, Mumbai City FC will visit Hyderabad FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. The Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 19. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, where fans can find live telecast viewing options of Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Star Sports 3 channels. After the merger of Jio and Disney+Hotstar, the HFC vs MCFC ISL 2024-25 Match live streaming viewing options will be available on the renamed JioHotstar app and website.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Live

😍 Feels so good to say, it's Matchday 😍 Big game against the Islanders but we have you behind us 👊 Let's go, Hyderabad 💛🖤#HFCMCFC #TheNawabs pic.twitter.com/aYyLBfT9UV — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) February 19, 2025

