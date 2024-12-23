Looking to break away from the mid-table crowd, NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC will lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on December 23. The Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad and start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of the East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC ISL match on the Sports 18 3, Star Sports 3, and Asianet Plus channels. Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL live streaming viewing option is also available on the Jio Cinema app and website. Hyderabad FC Face NorthEast United FC As Both Teams Look To Build on Current Form in ISL 2024–25.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)