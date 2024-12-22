Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Hyderabad FC will host NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Monday at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

According to an ISL release, Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in their last nine encounters against the Highlanders, the longest such streak they hold against any team in the competition.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men’s ODI Competition.

NorthEast United FC come into this match with two wins and a draw from their last five fixtures. However, they have suffered two consecutive defeats, and head coach Juan Pedro Benali will be eager to reverse this trend with a positive result away from home.

The Highlanders are currently eighth in the points table with 15 points from 11 matches. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC sit 12th, with just seven points from 11 matches, including two wins and a draw. The team recently parted ways with head coach Thangboi Singto and is aiming for an improved performance in the remainder of the campaign.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Ravi Ashwin to Shikhar Dhawan, A Look at Top Indian Cricket Stars Who Retired This Year.

NorthEast United FC have dropped 12 points from winning positions this season, the highest in the league. In contrast, Hyderabad FC are one of only three teams yet to drop points from a winning position. However, Hyderabad's struggles in attack remain evident, with only seven goals scored this season--the second-lowest tally in the league, behind Mohammedan SC's five. Defensively, Hyderabad have conceded 18 goals in 11 matches.

Hyderabad have managed two clean sheets so far this season, a figure they have surpassed only twice in ISL history (seven in 2022-23 and three in 2020-21). They will take confidence from the fact that NorthEast United have failed to score in their last two games.

Late-game vulnerabilities have been a concern for Hyderabad FC. They have scored just once in the final 30 minutes of their matches--the lowest in the league--while conceding six goals during the same period. Addressing this imbalance will be crucial to maintaining control in key moments.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have recorded 30 direct attacks this season, the most in the league, with three resulting in goals--a league-high shared with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC. These direct attacks are defined as open-play sequences beginning inside a team's own half, progressing with at least 50% movement towards the opposition's goal, and concluding with a shot or a touch inside the opposition box.

The Highlanders' forward has been in exceptional form, contributing 15 goal involvements, earning eight points for his side, and boasting an xG differential of +4.98. His clinical finishing--11 goals from an xG of 6.02--makes him a crucial asset in their attacking line-up.

Hyderabad FC's interim head coach, Shameel Chembakath, commended his players' attitude in preparation for the match. "We have had four training sessions. They have gone well. The players have responded positively with a good attitude and mindset," Chembakath said in an ISL release.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali highlighted Hyderabad FC's strengths during the pre-match press conference. "We have been preparing for a while. It's a very important game for us after two defeats. We should not take it lightly as Hyderabad FC are a team that creates a lot of chances and play at a fast pace," Benali noted.

In their previous 10 meetings, Hyderabad FC have won six matches, with three ending in draws. NorthEast United FC have managed just one win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)