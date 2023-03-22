The Indian football team will be in action against Myanmar in their first match of the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament 2023 on Wednesday, March 22. The match will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium and it set to start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Tri-Nation Football Tournament: Playing in Manipur a Moment of Joy for Blue Tigers, Says Coach Igor Stimac.

India vs Myanmar Live Streaming and Telecast Details

