India Women takes on Maldives Women in a friendly football match on December 30 in Bengaluru. The IND-W vs MAL-W will play at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India's live telecast viewing option of the IND-W vs MAL-W Friendly Football Match will not be available on TV. However, live streaming viewing options on the Indian Football YouTube channel. Indian Women’s National Football Team To Play Maldives in Two FIFA Friendlies.

India Women vs Maldives Women-Friendly Football Match Live

IT'S A #BlueTigresses MATCHDAY! 🐯 The last international match of 2024 sees India 🇮🇳 take on Maldives 🇲🇻 in Bengaluru today 💪 🕞 15:30 IST 📺 https://t.co/jnR6VrIpFQ#INDMDV #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/4CKgEsxsPo — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 30, 2024

