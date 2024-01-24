The Iraq vs Vietnam AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, January 24 at the scheduled time of 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match between Iraq and Vietnam will be played at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the IRQ vs VIE match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the IRQ vs VIE football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. India Out of AFC Asian Cup 2023 As Blue Tigers Lose to Syria 1-0.

