Jamshedpur FC would take on with Bengaluru FC in an ISL 2021-22 clash at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday, December 20. The match would start at 7:30 pm and would be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Disney+ Hotstar will be providing the live streaming of this game.

See Details:

.@JamshedpurFC will look to continue their fine form while @bengalurufc will aim to return to winning ways! ⚔️🔥 Who do you think will win this tussle? 🤔👇🏻#JFCBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/BBj3EAPvZ0 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)