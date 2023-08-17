Jamshedpur FC are locking horns against Indian Navy FT in the Durand Cup 2023 on Thursday, August 17. The match will be played at the Mohun Bagan Ground (MBG) and it slated to start at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Durand Cup 2023 and the live telecast of this clash will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal Qualify for Knockouts With 1–0 Win Over Punjab FC.

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy FT Live

