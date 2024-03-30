Kerala Blasters FC have won just one match from the last five in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. They are currently fifth in the standings and would be looking for a win against another struggling side of the tournament – Jamshedpur FC. Kerala Blasters have won all five last encounters against Jamshedpur FC. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat East Bengal 3-1 in ISL 2023-24; Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos Score as Mariners Win To Go Top of Points Table

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

ഉരുക്കുകോട്ട തകർക്കാൻ കൊമ്പന്മാർ ഇനി ജംഷഡ്‌പൂരിൽ! 🔥⚽ The boys will bring the heat to the furnace when they face Jamshedpur FC later today! 👊#JFCKBFC #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/lIbSrXXAPX — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) March 30, 2024

