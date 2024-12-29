Playing their 12th match of the ISL 2024-25 season, Chennaiyin Jamshedpur FC will welcome Kerala Blasters side on December 29. The Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match will be played at the JRD Tats Sports Complex and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024-25: Ryan Williams' Brace Helps Bengaluru FC Beat Chennaiyin FC In Six-Goal Thriller.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live

