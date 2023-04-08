Kerala Blasters will commence their Hero Super Cup 2022-23 campaign against RoundGlass Punjab on Saturday, April 8. The game will start at 8:30 pm IST at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. The match between Kerala Blasters and RoundGlass Punjab will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels.Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. They however will need a subscription or match pass to access it.

Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

