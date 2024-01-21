After losing to Thailand in their opening match, Kyrgyz Republic would look to bounce back in their AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign. The Group F match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium and it will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India but the live telecast of this match is unlikely to be available. Fans, however, can watch the live streaming online of this match for free on the JioCinema app and website. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea Benefits From Late Own Goal To Salvage 2–2 Draw With Jordan.

Kyrgyz Republic vs Saudi Arabia

Tenth day matches of the group stages 🔥 What are your predictions? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/A9lO74u0yE — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 21, 2024

