Saudi Arabia are set to start their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 against Oman. The Saudi Arabia vs Oman AFC Asian Cup 2023 match has a start time of 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the KSA vs OMA match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the KSA vs OMA football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 Winners List: From Lionel Messi to Pep Guardiola Check Names of All Winners.

KSA vs OMA AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Fifth day matches of the group stages 🔥 What are your predictions? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/LUT14Zpen8 — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 16, 2024

