LAFC will face America in a high-voltage clash that will determine the final place in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2025. The decisive match between LAFC and America will be held on Sunday, June 1. The LAFC and America football match will be held at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The winner of the LAFC vs America match will face Chelsea in their opening game on June 16. For viewers in India, you can tune in to the live action at 8:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the Indian fans, there will be no live telecast of the LAFC vs America football match. The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup play-in will be live-streamed on the DAZN app and website. Neymar Jr Ruled Out of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Due to Injury, Santos Star Pens Note on Instagram.

LAFC vs America, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Play-In

