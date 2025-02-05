PSG are set to lock horns with Le Mans in the Coupe de France 2024-25 on Wednesday, February 5. The Le Mans vs PSG round of 16 match will be played at the Marie Marvingt Stadium in Le Mans and it starts at 1:40 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch Le Mans vs PSG live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. There's no official streaming partner as well and hence, there's no Le Mans vs PSG online viewing option as well. However, fans in India can follow Le Mans vs PSG live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. Coupe de France 2024–25: Goncalo Ramos Shines As PSG Defeats Espaly; Olympique Lyonnais Stunned in Penalty Shootout by Amateur Team Bourgoin-Jallieu.

Le Mans vs PSG

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)