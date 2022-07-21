Liverpool are slated to go up against RB Leipzig in their third pre-season game on Thursday, July 21. The match would be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig and is scheduled to get underway at 10:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be available to live telecast in India. But fans can watch live streaming of the game on the LFCTV GO. Fans can also check social media handles of both teams to catch up with live updates of the game.

🔜 RB Leipzig (a) Don't miss a kick of #LFCPreSeason with @LFCTV GO 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 21, 2022

