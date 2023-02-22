The finalists of the last edition of the UCL meet again as Liverpool will host Spanish club Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 match at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Wednesday, February 22. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Anfield Stadium. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important round of 16 clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 3 SD/HD channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The two finalists of #UCL 2022 & 2018 lock horns yet again 🤜🤛 Catch the LIVE action of #LIVRMA tonight, 12:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺@LFC @realmadriden pic.twitter.com/3U51IZnYJm — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 21, 2023

