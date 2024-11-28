After a dismal performance against AC Milan, Real Madrid will look to come back to winning ways against Liverpool in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, November 28. The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will be held at Anfield, Liverpool, England and will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans will be able to watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match live telecast viewing option on their television on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India will have the option of watching the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 matches online via Sony Sports Network's OTT app, Sony LIV. Sony LIV will provide the live streaming viewing option for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match, for which a subscription will be needed. Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Reflects on England’s UEFA Euro 2024 Final Defeat to Spain, Says ‘He Felt Like Scapegoat’.

The #ChampionsLeague returns with blockbuster clashes 🍿 🤩 Which team will you be cheering on? 🥳#SonySportsNetwork #UCL pic.twitter.com/hSy0mPPZHu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2024

