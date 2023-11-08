Manchester City will be taking on young Boys for their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. This Group G match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England and it will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, November 8. The live telecast of the Manchester City vs Young Boys football match in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Manchester City vs Young Boys. Key Games for FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid with Knockout Spots at Stake in UEFA Champions League 2023–24

Manchester City vs Young Boys UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming

The #UCL Group Stage enters its second half and every point is even more crucial 😬 💥 Who will take a giant stride towards the knockout stages? 👀 ⚔️#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/viwEm1V6gN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 7, 2023

