Manchester City and Crystal Place will be locking horns with each other at 07.30 pm IST. The match will happen at the Emirate Stadium. Check out the live streaming deets about the match below.

Things that bring a smile on our face: Knowing another #PL Gameweek is here! 😁 Which ⚔️ are you looking forward to in #GW10? pic.twitter.com/tSdkAkZZDA — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) October 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)