Defending champions Manchester City will welcome FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League second league match. Citizens have a 3-1 lead and have never lost against Copenhagen. FC Copenhagen haven’t even won an away fixture against any English team. The exciting game between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen will start at 01:30 AM on March 7, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. The Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Champions League round of 16 match will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Worrying Sign For Gunners as Gabriel Martinelli Carried Off Due to Injury During Arsenal vs Sheffield United Premier League 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen Live

