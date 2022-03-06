Manchester City would lock horns with Manchester United in the Premier League 2021-22 on Sunday, March 6. The match would begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 1/HD would live telecast the game. Fans in India can also login in to the Disney+Hotstar app to live stream the game.

See Details:

Heroes will be born and history will be rewritten, 'cause it's time for the #ManchesterDerby in the #PL! 🤩 🔵 or 🔴 - Which side are you on in #MCIMUN?#MUFC #ManCity pic.twitter.com/T2M9z9lVFY — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)