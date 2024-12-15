One of the most-awaited contests awaits fans in the Premier League 2024-25 when Manchester City hosts Manchester United. Both the teams have not had the best of the seasons and will look to regain some form with a win in this high-octane Manchester derby. The Manchester City vs Manchester United Manchester derby match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Premier League 2024-25 has Star Sports as its official broadcast partner in India and fans can watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The Manchester City vs Manchester United live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription, for fans who are looking for an online viewing option. Premier League 2024–25: Pep Guardiola Reveals He’ll Leave Manchester City if ‘He Loses the Dressing Room’ Ahead of Manchester Derby.

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Blue 💙 vs. Red ❤️ Guardiola vs. Amorim ⚔️ The most awaited derby of the #PremierLeague season is here! ⚽ Which #PL side are you cheering for? ✍️👇#PLonStar 👉 #MCIMUN | SUN 15 DEC, 10 PM onwards LIVE on Star Sports Select!#PassionUnlimited pic.twitter.com/hRxImMAYjm — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 13, 2024

