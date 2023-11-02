Defending Champion Manchester United is coming to this fixture after a 0-3 loss over Manchester City and will be looking to get a positive result out of this Carabao Cup fixture against Newcastle United. The Carabao Cup 2023–24 Round of 16 match between Manchester United and Newcastle United will take place on Thursday, November 02, at the Old Trafford, Manchester, England. The Manchester United vs Newcastle United game begins at 01:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). There will be no live streaming of the match on TV in India. However, the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup 2023-24 Round of 16 match will be live-streamed online on FanCode via the app and the website in India for a nominal fee. Ballon d'Or 2023 Winners' Photos: From Lionel Messi to Erling Haaland, Check Full List of Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony Winners.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming Online

Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea are in action in the Carabao Cup 4th round! 🤩 All matches Streaming LIVE only on Fancode on 31st October and 1st November. . .#CarabaoCup #CarabaoCuponFanCode pic.twitter.com/RGkxq1Ca6Y — FanCode (@FanCode) October 27, 2023

