In the second leg of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16, Manchester United will host Real Sociedad. Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium and begin at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 14. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season in India. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of Manchester United vs Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League 2024–25 live streaming viewing options are also available on the Sony LIV app and Jio TV app. Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Joshua Zirkzee, Mikel Oyarzabal Score as Red Devils Share Spoils With Spanish Side.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Live

