In the exciting Europa Lague encounter between Manchester United and Real Sociedad, both sides had equal possession and chances to score a goal. With 13 shots on target from each side, the match was somewhat moved at slow pace. The moment of magic came from Joshua Zirkzee who opened the scoring through Alejandro Garnacho’s pass in the 57th minute. But Real Sociedad leveled in just 13 minutes as Mikel Oyarzabal found the back of the net from the penalty kick. The second leg of the fixture will be played on March 14. Benfica 0-1 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Raphinha’s Second Half Strike Helps Shorthanded Barca Register Stunning Victory Against Portuguese Side.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024-25

We're held to a draw in San Sebastian but it's all to play for in the second leg 👊#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 6, 2025

