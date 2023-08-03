Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be commencing their season in the Indian Football calendar with match against Bangladesh Army on Thursday, August 3. The game will begin at 5:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. Good news for the fans as they would be able to watch live telecast of this match. The broadcast partner of Durand Cup 2023 is Sony Sports Network in India and thus the match will be telecasted live on TV in the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels. As Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Durand Cup 2023 , the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army match will be available on SonyLIV app and website

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

