Nassaji Mazandaran and Mumbai City FC will play AFC Champions League 2023-24 group stage match on Tuesday, November 28 at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran. The clash has a start time of 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC football match in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Viacom18 Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC match. However, it will be available for pass holders only. The streaming of the match is also likely to be available on JioTV. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Heart-Winning Gesture, Asks Referee to Cancel Penalty Despite Awarded Spotkick During Al-Nassr vs Persepolis ACL 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

