Looking to maintain their places in the top six, NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will face each other in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. The NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) and begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 21. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, where fans can find live telecast viewing options of NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. After the merger of Jio and Disney+Hotstar, the NEUFC vs BFC ISL 2024-25 Match live streaming viewing options will be available on the renamed JioHotstar app and website. ISL 2024–25: Jamshedpur FC Stun Mohammedan SC With 2–0 Win

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Live

