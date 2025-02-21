Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 20 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC comprehensively defeated Mohammedan SC with a 2-0 scoreline at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Thursday in the Indian Super League.

The visitors held the upper hand throughout the proceedings, taking eight shots on target compared to Mohammedan SC's two. Jamshedpur FC thus completed a league double over the home side, getting 37 points from 21 games as a result of this win, trailing second-placed FC Goa (39) by two points, though the Gaurs have a game in hand (20).

Jamshedpur FC had their foot on the pedal right from the onset of the game. Their offensive actions showed cohesion early on, as they made a breakthrough into the Mohammedan SC half as early as the second minute from the flank courtesy of Imran Khan. Imran made a rather straightforward pass for Jordan Murray away from the box, and the home side quickly blocked the attacker's shot before it could trouble the goalkeeper, a release said.

The Men of Steel did not have to wait for long to land the ball into the Mohammedan SC net though. In the sixth minute, Imran again found an opening as his precise eye for Murray meant that he delivered him a sumptuous cross that the latter headed from the right side of the six-yard box. The aerial effort was blocked, but Javi Hernandez pounced upon the second ball to try his luck.

That, too, got lost amid a crowded Mohammedan SC box and it eventually required the finishing touch of Ritwik Das from very close range to bury the ball into the bottom left corner from his right foot to round off the move in the visitors' favour.

Jamshedpur FC kept probing the Mohammedan SC defence and Murray continued to be at the centre of it all. One such move culminated with Javi Siverio showing exceptional awareness inside the box to lay out a headed pass in Murray's path, which the attacker shot from the middle of the box, but couldn't keep the ball on target in the 25th minute.

Khalid Jamil's men began the second high with similar beaming intent, as Javi Hernandez and Javi Siverio joined hands to bring about a quick move in the 46th minute within the Mohammedan SC penalty area. Hernandez's ball to Siverio on the right side of the box was accurate, but pressure from the home team's defence ensured that the ball strayed away from the post on the right side.

Siverio brought his aerial prowess to the fore when he was at the receiving end of a lateral delivery from Murray in the 52nd minute. The former showed athleticism and precision to head the ball towards the top right corner but an alert Padam Chettri saved the blushes for Mohammedan SC.

Jamshedpur FC did not let loose on exerting such attacking pressure. They unleashed their entire offensive personnel to find the second strike that could give them a greater cushion. They discovered that in the 82nd minute, thanks to Nikhil Barla, whose position on the right side of the box was spotted and served properly by the industrious Imran.

Barla displayed composure in his first touch and yet powered the ball into the high centre of the net, playing a crucial role in sealing the three points for the Men of Steel. (ANI)

