Kalinga Super Cup 2024 is on its way and for the fourth match of the tournament, NorthEast United FC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday, January 10. The match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at Kalinga Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, Sports 18 won't be telecasting the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, but fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal Kickstart Campaign With Victory Over Hyderabad FC in Closely Fought Encounter

