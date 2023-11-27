The AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC a will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata, India on Monday, November 27. The MBSG vs OFC Match has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. The live telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC football match in the AFC Cup 2023-24 will be available for live telecast on Viacom18 channels. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on Sports18 1 SD/HD channel. For live streaming options, fans can scroll below. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC clash in the AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC match. However, it will be available for pass holders only. Sreenidi Deccan 2-0 Namdhari FC, I-League 2023-24: Deccan Warriors Extend Their Winning Run Against The Namdharis.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC, AFC Cup 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

