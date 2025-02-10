Seventh-placed Odisha FC will play ninth-placed Punjab FC in the next match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. The game will be held at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday, beginning at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Odisha FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. Odisha FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 viewing options for live streaming will also be on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2024-25: Jamie Maclaren Scores in Kolkata Derby as Mohun Bagan Super Giant Register Slender 1-0 Win Over East Bengal.

Odisha FC vs Punjab FC Live

