PSG will be facing Olympique de Marseille in their next match at the round of 16 stage of Coupe de France 2022-23. The game will begin at 1:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stade Velodrome, Marseille. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, French Cup has no broadcasters in India. Hence the match between Olympique de Marseille vs PSG will not be telecasted live. Fans, however, can enjoy the live streaming on the DAZN website. Manchester United Takeover: Qatari Investors Set to Bid for Red Devils in Coming Days, Says Report.

Olympique de Marseille vs PSG

