The Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at El Sadar, Pamplona. The game will be held on February 18 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid clash live on TV. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch live streaming of the Osasuna vs Real Madrid football match.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

