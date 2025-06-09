In a blockbuster clash, the Portugal National Football Team will lock horns against the Spain National Football Team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final on Monday, June 9. The POR vs ESP match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, and will begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can watch the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final in India on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans looking for POR vs ESP live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Spain Look To Defend Their Title As They Face Portugal in Final.

Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final Live Streaming

An 𝐈𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐲 to decide it all ⚔💥 Portugal or Spain - who will lift the UEFA Nations League trophy?#SonySportsNetwork #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/OVlY0YA4PF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 7, 2025

