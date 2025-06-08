Sports News | UEFA Nations League: Spain Look to Defend Their Title as They Face Portugal in Final

Defending champions Spain will face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The match will start at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) in the early hours of Monday.

Jun 08, 2025 08:38 AM IST
Sports News | UEFA Nations League: Spain Look to Defend Their Title as They Face Portugal in Final
Lamine Yamal (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) (Photo: Olympics.com)

Munich [Germany], June 8 (ANI): Defending champions Spain will face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The match will start at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) in the early hours of Monday.

It will be a historic night regardless of the result, as both teams are bidding to become the first-ever two-time UEFA Nations League champions. Portugal won the inaugural edition in 2019, while Spain was crowned champions in 2023, according to Olympics.com.

The final will also see a compelling narrative unfold - the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal representing the game's Old Guard against 17-year-old Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, the emerging face of world football.

Portugal reached the final after defeating hosts Germany 2-1 in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Ronaldo scored the winning goal - his 137th for Portugal - further solidifying his position as the all-time leading goal scorer in international football.

Spain booked their place in the final with a 5-4 win over France in Stuttgart on Thursday. Yamal netted twice in a pulsating nine-goal thriller to add to his rapidly swelling reputation as a bona fide superstar.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain come into the title clash unbeaten ineo Goes Viral Again" /> Snake Inside Shirt Video: Terrifying Clip Shows Snake Crawling Into Man's Shirt, Safely Rescued; Old Video Goes Viral Again

