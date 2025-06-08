Sports News | UEFA Nations League: Spain Look to Defend Their Title as They Face Portugal in Final

Munich [Germany], June 8 (ANI): Defending champions Spain will face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The match will start at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) in the early hours of Monday.

It will be a historic night regardless of the result, as both teams are bidding to become the first-ever two-time UEFA Nations League champions. Portugal won the inaugural edition in 2019, while Spain was crowned champions in 2023, according to Olympics.com.

The final will also see a compelling narrative unfold - the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal representing the game's Old Guard against 17-year-old Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, the emerging face of world football.

Portugal reached the final after defeating hosts Germany 2-1 in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Ronaldo scored the winning goal - his 137th for Portugal - further solidifying his position as the all-time leading goal scorer in international football.

Spain booked their place in the final with a 5-4 win over France in Stuttgart on Thursday. Yamal netted twice in a pulsating nine-goal thriller to add to his rapidly swelling reputation as a bona fide superstar.

