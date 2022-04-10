PSG are set to go up against Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 2021-22 on Sunday, April 10. The match would be played at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium in Clermont-Ferrand and is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). This game will be telecasted live on VH1. Voot Select app will provide live streaming of this match for fans in India.

After a dominating win against Lorient, PSG will once again look to repeat last week's performance as they take on Clermont Foot in this weekend's clash!! Catch the action LIVE on 10th April at 12:30 AM on #VootSelect, @officialjiotv & @vh1india Digital Partner @realmeIndia pic.twitter.com/YXosbgqqpL — Voot Select (@VootSelect) April 8, 2022

