Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Nantes in Ligue 1 2024-25 on Sunday, December 1. The Parisians sit pretty at the top of the Ligue 1 2024-25 points table and another victory will help them consolidate that spot. The match is slated to be played at the Parc des Princes and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch PSG vs Nantes live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But an online viewing option is available though. Fans can tune in to the GXR website to watch the PSG vs Nantes live streaming for free. Bayern Munich Fans Protest Against PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in UEFA Champions League 2024–25.

PSG vs Nantes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)