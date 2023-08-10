Punjab FC will take on the Bangladesh Army football team in a Group A match in Durand Cup 2023 on Thursday, August 10. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan with the kickoff time being at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 2 will provide live telecast of the match on TV sets. Fans who are keen on watching online live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. Alex Sanchez, Born Without a Right Hand, Becomes First Player With Such Deformity To Play Professional Football in India.

Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army Football Team

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)