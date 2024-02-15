Punjab FC will face Jamshedpur FC on Thursday, February 15 after winning 3-1 against Kerala Blasters in the ISL 2023-24 season. The Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi and it will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 and the live telecast of this match will take place on Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 Khel TV channels along with Surya Movies (Malayalam commentary) and DD Bangla (Bengali commentary). Fans can also watch Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming online on the JioCinema app for free. ISL 2023–24: Dimitri Petratos’ Lone Goal Helps Mohun Bagan Super Giant End End FC Goa’s Unbeaten Run.

Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming and Telecast

