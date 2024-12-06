Punjab FC will go up against Mohammedan SC on December 6 in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25. The Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, and commence at 7:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 in India are Viacom18. Fans can watch the Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC live telecast viewing options on the Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 3, Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus TV channels. For, live online viewing options, fans can watch the Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Brush Hyderabad FC 2–0 Aside in Manolo Marquez's 100th League Game.

