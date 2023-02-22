RB Leipzig will face Manchester City in their round of 16 match at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Thursday, February 23. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Red Bull Arena Leipzig. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important round of 16 clash between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the RB Leipzig vs Manchester City match on the SonyLIV app and website.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

